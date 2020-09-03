S@5: SEPT 06, 2020

Enjoy our 2019 conversation with singer, songwriter, worship leader Chris Cleveland (w/ Stars Go Dim)
Verne and Wally ask Chris about growing up in a ‘musical family…
Chris’ best advice for local worship leaders…
And Chris’ ‘rapid-fire’ responses to earth shattering questions about fall, pumpkin spice, happy meals and plant-based meat?
PLUS…
Chef Jeff Bacon
VP + Executive Director, Second Harvest Food Bank and Providence
..shares more about this Year’s “Farm-to-Fourth AT-HOME” fundraiser.
Second Harvest Food Bank’s Providence team has reimagined its annual Farm-to-Fourth fundraiser to provide a safe and delicious way for residents to make a difference around their own table. Local chefs have designed a farm fresh, four-course menu for guests to enjoy in their comfort and safety of their homes. The funds raised through this year’s Farm-to Fourth At-Home event support Second Harvest’s mission “put food on the tables of area families in need
Details…
Farm-to-Fourth AT-HOME, Sunday (Sept 13, 2020).
Tickets sales close at midnight this Tuesday (Sept 8) .
Ticket holders will pick up their orders between 4pm and 7pm on September 13, 2020,
via a drive though arrangement outside of Canteen Bistro
located at corner of 4th Street and Spruce street in downtown Winston-Salem.
Social distancing and masking will be in place and enforced.
View menu here: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/farmtofourth/page/476523
Learn more about Second Harvest + Providence here: https://www.secondharvestnwnc.org/
…as heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (SEPT 06, 2020)
