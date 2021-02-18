S@5: Senior Services of Davidson County

Thessia Everhart-Roberts, Senior Services Director of Davidson County, shares with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about the uncharted mission of serving Seniors -even during a pandemic.

Senior Services of Davidson County continues to operate with new and modified programs and services while navigating the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, expanded services are available for seniors 65+ with chronic health conditions that are isolated at home with no family support. Services include, meals, grocery shopping and delivery, pharmacy pick-up and delivery, daily wellness checks, friendly visits and may meet other needs as resources are available.

EVENT: Senior Services of Davidson County presents ‘This Little Light of Mine: Luminary Remembrance Event” honoring the memory of older adults in Davidson County that have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Location: Davidson County Government West Campus on Thursday evening, FEB 25 beginning at sunset. FREE event. The public is invited to come and drive through the campus to view luminaries and reflect on the darkness of the pandemic and the light of hope ahead.

For more information: www.co.davidson.nc.us/337/Senior-Services or call (336) 242-2290.

Contact: Thessia Everhart-Roberts, Senior Services Director, of Davidson County. EMAIL: thessia.everhart@davidsoncountync.gov

www.co.davidson.nc.us/seniorservices

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (FEB 21, 2021)