S@5: Senior Compassion Foundation

Verne Hill

“Engaging the Aging” in Davidson County and surrounding areas.

Verne (host of Sunday@ 5 on WBFJ) chats with Mur DeJonge, founder and director of Senior Compassion Foundation

Mur discusses the mission and vision behind Senior Compassion Foundation. Getting seniors ‘beyond the 4-walls’ of an assisted living center or at home – in new and creative ways! 2020 has been a challenging year (to say the least!).
Mur and his wife, Charity, have over 30 years of serving the elderly.
www.seniorcompassionfoundation.org

The mission at Senior Compassion Foundation is to seek out seniors residing in long-term care facilities or at home that may struggle with loneliness, depression, and/or feelings of abandonment. The Foundation offers positive, purposeful interactions that may improve their emotional, social, spiritual, and intellectual needs. The path to this improvement may include genuine caring visitation, nature excursions, community outings, or granting of wishes for those with a yearning for experiencing a previous hobby or favorite past time.

WBFJ Ministry of the Month (December 2020)
As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ – Dec 06, 2020

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostMake your one-time gift to WBFJ, now...
