S@5: ‘Say Yes to Life!’ radio special with Brad Mattes

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 23, 2022)
January is Sanctity of Life Month
“Say Yes’ to Life!”, a pro life radio special with Brad Mattes.
Brad Mattes (President of Life Issues Institute) hosts an all-new half-hour radio special that will underscore the pro-life message with encouraging and uplifting input from three special guests.
Joining Brad on this week’s pro-life radio special…
Daniel Wechter, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist based in Michigan who has over 45 years of experience in the field. He also speaks from the very personal perspective of a dad with a Down syndrome daughter. Powerful advocacy for the sanctity of life from a physician’s vantage point.
Jenny Foster is author of “Natty’s Pond—A Memoir” which shares her journey to finding healing and forgiveness after a medically-advised abortion. The traumatic loss resulted in a 20 year path from isolation and shame to acceptance and self-forgiveness.
Matt and Courtney Baker, parents of 6-year old Emmy – they said “yes” to life, holding strongly to their faith, giving birth to their daughter with Down syndrome despite doctor’s advice to abort.
Brad Mattes is a veteran of the pro-life cause. Brad is co-founder and president of ‘Life Issues Institute’, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Their mission: To develop and disseminate effective pro-life education. He is also the host of the daily Life Issues program, heard on over 1,100 radio outlets nationwide.
