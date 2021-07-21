S@5: ‘Saturdays with Billy’ Dr Don Wilton

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 25)
Verne and Wally talk with Pastor Don Wilton about his book
“Saturdays with Billy” (My friendship with Billy Graham)
Listen now…
Most Saturdays – for over 20 years – Don Wilton drove up to the Graham’s home in Montreat. Dr Wilton is the longtime pastor at First Baptist Church, Spartanburg, SC. Founder of The Encouraging Word and a frequent speaker at the Cove (Billy Graham Training Center).
A native of South Africa, Don Wilton was Billy Graham’s pastor.
Find out more about Pastor Wilton and his book “Saturdays With Billy” https://billygraham.org/story/a-special-friendship-saturdays-with-billy/
