S@5: S Truett Cathy, founder of Chick-Fil-A

S@5 host Verne Hill re-airs his 2005 conversation with S. Truett Cathy, founder of Chick-Fil-A.
Sunday @ 5 (March 29, 2020)
Relive the wit and wisdom of Truett Cathy and his candid thoughts on Raising Godly children, Building Boys, than Mending Men. Truett’s favorite Bible verse, The chicken business and what Truett believed was more important than riches!
According to Forbes.com, Truett Cathy was worth $6.2 billion at his passing in 2014 at the age of 93. Not too bad for a man who grew up poor during the Great Depression, with a High School education and a remarkable work ethic.
The WinShape Foundation provides meaningful experiences and creates connections that develop individuals, strengthen relationships, and expose life-altering hope and truth. From day camps for kids to programs that grow college students and shape culture for organizations, each of our programs is rooted in transformation. There’s power in this place and the individuals who participate in our ministries. Founded in 1984, the WinShape Foundation was born out of Truett’s desire to shape winners by helping young people succeed in life through scholarships and support programs. https://winshape.org/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
