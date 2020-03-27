S@5: S Truett Cathy, founder of Chick-Fil-A

S@5 host Verne Hill re-airs his 2005 conversation with S. Truett Cathy, founder of Chick-Fil-A.

Sunday @ 5 (March 29, 2020)

Relive the wit and wisdom of Truett Cathy and his candid thoughts on Raising Godly children, Building Boys, than Mending Men. Truett’s favorite Bible verse, The chicken business and what Truett believed was more important than riches!

Listen now…

According to Forbes.com, Truett Cathy was worth $6.2 billion at his passing in 2014 at the age of 93. Not too bad for a man who grew up poor during the Great Depression, with a High School education and a remarkable work ethic.