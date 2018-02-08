S@5: Room At The Inn

FEB 11, 2018
‘Room At The Inn’ is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for February.
GUEST: Marianne Donadio
“Room At The Inn”, based in Greensboro, is a nationally accredited ministry serving homeless, pregnant women and single mothers with children in the Triad.
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Room-at-the-Inn-159268984085406/
*Marianne and “Room At The Inn” was invited to Washington, DC and highlighted during the President’s LIVE speech from the White House Rose Garden during the national ‘March for Life” in January.
