S@5: Rodney Stilwell with Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ for NOV 28, 2021

Verne chats with Rodney Stilwell, former Senior Chaplain with Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries

Rodney will share some ‘Jesus only’ success stories. And will answer the ‘retirement question’ – How do you want to be remembered after +30 years with FJPM??

EVENT: Rodney Stilwell will be ‘honored’ during the upcoming annual Fundraising Breakfast supporting Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 (7am) at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem. BTW: Your financial gift will support the ‘Transition to Work Re-Entry’ Program with FJPM.

www.forsythjpm.org