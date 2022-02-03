S@5: RAMM Missions International

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (FEB 06, 2022)

“Taking the gospel to Belize”

Joe Schmitz, co-founder of ‘RAMM Missions International’, shares with Verne (host of Sunday @ 5 o WBFJ) about the vision that he and his wife (Tiffany) received from the Lord back in 2016 to serve in the Central American country of Belize.

RAMM exists to bring faith, hope, and love to those in Belize (especially children) who have been abandoned, abused, neglected, or orphaned. ramminternational.org/

During the interview: Joe will share more about the current situation in Belize. The country’s biggest need. ‘Love’s Kitchen’ mobile meal trailer that was birthed out of the pandemic. The value of short term missions = long term relationships. Pandemic challenges on Belize? And prayer points for RAMM moving forward.

“Jesus said to his disciples, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature. Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved…” Mark 16:15

