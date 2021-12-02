S@5: “I Am a Queen” with Alana V. Allen

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Dec 05, 2021)
Verne chats with Alana V. Allen, founder and executive director of “I Am a Queen”
“I Am a Queen” is a non-profit youth mentoring organization based in Guilford County (High Point) with a focus on empowering young ladies – ages 10 to 18.
Alana V. will share more about the mission, programs and vision of her organization ‘I Am A Queen’. Celebrating 12 years of mentoring young ‘queens’ across the Triad.
I Am A Queen is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (Dec 2021) https://www.iamaqueen.org/about
Community Outreach…
Ultimate Christmas Adoption Program (distribution on Saturday, Dec 11)
Winter Drive for the Homeless (begins right after Christmas)
Back to School Drive (August)
“…you were made queen for a time like this!”
Esther 4:14
