S@5: ‘Providence Culinary Training’ program

Verne Hill

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (September 29, 2019)

Verne and Wally chat with Chef Jeff Bacon

Second Harvest’s ‘Providence Culinary Training’ program

 Culinary students who graduate through Second Harvest’s ‘Providence Culinary 13-week Training’ program, go on to work for local restaurants or join the residency programs at Providence Restaurant and Catering or now Providence Kitchen at BB&T.

 Chef Jeff Bacon is the executive director of Providence Restaurant and Catering, and Culinary Training Program.

Chef Jeff is an ACF Certified Executive Chef and member of the American Academy of Chefs. 

Details: https://www.hungernwnc.org/how-we-work/tck.html

How to Apply: Contact Lindsey Rivera Client Advocacy Manager, at 336.397.7062

Providence Culinary Training
Providence students comes from all walks of life. Some who enroll want to learn new skills and make new connections after a job loss. Some want to enhance their skills to pursue better paying opportunities. Others are charting a course out of a troubled past to a fresh start in life. All who enroll are supported through the unique and challenging Providence Culinary Training experience and in finding work following graduation.

The program graduates between 60-80 students per year.

 

