S@5: Promise Keepers 2020 with Ken Harrison

“Stand Strong. Stand United” is this year’s theme for the re-launch of Promise Keepers 2020 set virtually Friday and Saturday (July 31 + August 1), men all across the globe will gather – via livestream in their homes, with their men’s groups, and at simulcast locations hosted by churches – to experience the Promise Keepers 2020.

*Worship from Michael W. Smith, Danny Gokey and Phil Wickham

promisekeepersevent.com/

*Verne and Wally talk with Ken Harrison about the upcoming Promise Keepers (virtual) event on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 26, 2020). Listen now…

BIO: Ken Harrison is the Chairman and CEO of Promise Keepers.

Ken started his career as a Los Angeles police officer. After leaving the LAPD in the 1990s, Ken became a successful businessman.

Ken also serves as the CEO of WaterStone, an organization that releases resources to support Christian humanitarian efforts worldwide. He has been married to his wife, Elliette, for over 25 years and they have three children. Ken Harrison is the author of ‘Victims & Victors. Ken’s latest book is ‘Rise of the Servant Kings: What the Bible Says About Being a Man”.

waterbrookmultnomah.com/books/600637/…by-stu-weber/

