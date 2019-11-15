Operation Christmas Child: National Collection Week is November 18 – 25, 2019
Bobby + Diane Pledger, area representatives with Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, chat with Verne.
The Power of a simple shoebox gift…
National Collection Week is November 18 – 25, 2019
Our discussion will include…
What items can we pack into our shoebox?
What can not go into the shoeboxes?
Track your box online
APP will help you find a drop-off location nearest you!
Beyond the BOX
The Gospel is presented at each distribution.
The Discipleship Program
Collection stops with WBFJ + area Chick-Fil-a locations on our website www.wbfj.fm
www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/op…istmas-child/
Listen now…
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- S@5: The Power of a Simple Shoebox Gift… - November 15, 2019
- NOV 17: One Year Anniversary since the Closing of Bus 40 - November 15, 2019
- ABS: Thousands of Bibles have been given to Kayne Fans? - November 15, 2019