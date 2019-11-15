S@5: The Power of a Simple Shoebox Gift…

Operation Christmas Child: National Collection Week is November 18 – 25, 2019

Bobby + Diane Pledger, area representatives with Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, chat with Verne.

The Power of a simple shoebox gift…

Our discussion will include…

What items can we pack into our shoebox?

What can not go into the shoeboxes?

Track your box online

APP will help you find a drop-off location nearest you!

Beyond the BOX

The Gospel is presented at each distribution.

The Discipleship Program

Collection stops with WBFJ + area Chick-Fil-a locations on our website www.wbfj.fm

www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/op…istmas-child/

