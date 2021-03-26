S@5: ‘The Power to Bless’ with Alan Wright

Search
Verne HillMar 26, 2021

“The Power to Bless: How to speak life and empower the people you love.”  Pastor Alan Wright is an author, speaker, lead pastor with Reynolda Church in Winston-Salem. Founder of Alan Wright Ministries.  Pastor Alan says that this is the MOST important book that he has written.

God sees us for who we ARE, and what we CAN be…
Through God’s grace, a ‘blessing’ isn’t the reward for productivity, it’s the fuel! The book is divided up into 3 segments: Believe, Receive, and Give.
Find out more, Sunday @ 5 only on your Family Station, WBFJ.

More info on Pastor Alan and his latest book “The Power of Blessing”
pastoralan.org/?fbclid=IwAR21Yai…-nXxVOwEd070ulVKM

www.christianbook.com/power-bless-sp…er-Description

*Verne and Wally chat with Pastor Alan Wright on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ, March 28, 2021.

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150 QUOTE: "A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life." MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

