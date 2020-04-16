S@5: Pierced Ministries with Alice Meindle

“Giving Hope to the Hopeless Through Christ”
Pierced Ministries and Rehab Services of High Point, NC
Alice Meindle, Founder and Executive Director
SUN@5 April 19, 2020 / WBFJ Ministry of the Month (April)
Alice shares with Verne about the ministry in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis. Listen now…
www.pierced4me.org Phone: 336-340-2218
God is truly in the miracle working business! We are a healing ministry. We don’t focus on the “what” because the “why” is the heart of the problem. Family restoration and rebuilding is very important to us. ‘Success’ stories: men and women who now know their identity in Christ and are walking in freedom. Volunteer opportunities once we get on the other side of this pandemic. Prayer points for you and Pierced ministries…
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
