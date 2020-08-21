S@5: Overcoming the athlete’s ‘Identity Crisis’ with Josh Gilreath

FACT: 2020 has been a difficult year for student athletes and coaches. Lots of student athletes (and coaches) are pondering the question “Who am I without my sport?”

Josh Gilreath, VP of Field Ministry with Carolinas FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) shares with Verne Hill (WBFJ Radio) about Overcoming the athlete’s ‘Identity Crisis’ especially during the pandemic and all the restrictions.

As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Aug 23, 2020)

FCA is offering virtual Bible studies and prayer meetings for athletes and coaches through “FCA Virtual”.

In addition, FCA has established the “Competitor’s Creed”, a heartfelt declaration of true competition –

reflecting FCA’s core values of integrity, serving, teamwork and excellence.

FCA theme for this school year: “100%” based on Mark 12:30-31

“Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul,

with all your mind, and with all your strength…

The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’