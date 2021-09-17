S@5: Open Door Ministries of High Point

SEPT 19, 2021

Ryan Ross, Executive Director of ‘Open Door Ministries’ in High Point, chats with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about ‘alleviating the pain of homelessness and hunger by offering our neighbors hope and healing.’ Listen now…

The 4 pillars of Open Door Ministries: Food. Housing. Healing. Hope. Some of ‘Open Door Ministries’ 7 outreach programs…

The Father’s Table

Emergency Assistance (Financial + Food)

Men’s Shelter

Temporary and Permanent Supportive Housing Program

Mobile meals

www.opendoorministrieshp.org/

WBFJ Ministry of the Month (September)

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 (SEPT 19, 2021)