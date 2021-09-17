S@5: Open Door Ministries of High Point

SEPT 19, 2021
Ryan Ross, Executive Director of ‘Open Door Ministries’ in High Point, chats with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about ‘alleviating the pain of homelessness and hunger by offering our neighbors hope and healing.’ Listen now…
The 4 pillars of Open Door Ministries: Food. Housing. Healing. Hope. Some of ‘Open Door Ministries’ 7 outreach programs…
The Father’s Table
Emergency Assistance (Financial + Food)
Men’s Shelter
Temporary and Permanent Supportive Housing Program
Mobile meals
*As heard on Sunday @ 5 (SEPT 19, 2021)
