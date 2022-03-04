S@5: The One Project with ‘Coach’ Mike Isaacson

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 06, 2022)

‘Coach’ Mike Isaacson shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about ‘THE ONE PROJECT’ – Building Faith, Families and the Community one PROJECT at a time. From ‘sandlot baseball’ to feed and clothing the needy, the ONE Project serves their community in many different, yet connected ways. www.1project.org

Listen now…

Ministry outreaches with the One Project include…

‘Sandlot’ baseball off Macy Grove Road in Kernersville. Available to kids ages 8 to 18.

The ‘Week of Hope’ (annual Thanksgiving outreach)

‘Toys for Tots’ collection / distribution

*Volunteers are constantly needed and encouraged through ongoing projects.

‘The One Project’ is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for March 2022

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 6, 2022)