Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 06, 2022)
‘Coach’ Mike Isaacson shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about ‘THE ONE PROJECT’ – Building Faith, Families and the Community one PROJECT at a time. From ‘sandlot baseball’ to feed and clothing the needy, the ONE Project serves their community in many different, yet connected ways. www.1project.org
Listen now…
Ministry outreaches with the One Project include…
‘Sandlot’ baseball off Macy Grove Road in Kernersville. Available to kids ages 8 to 18.
The ‘Week of Hope’ (annual Thanksgiving outreach)
‘Toys for Tots’ collection / distribution
*Volunteers are constantly needed and encouraged through ongoing projects.
‘The One Project’ is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for March 2022
*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 6, 2022)
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Samaritan’s Purse sends medical team to Ukraine - March 4, 2022
- Veterans Dental Clinic - March 4, 2022
- S@5: The One Project with ‘Coach’ Mike Isaacson - March 4, 2022