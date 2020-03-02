S@5: “One Hope” (NC BAM)

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 15, 2020)

Verne chats with Whitney Brooks about “One Hope”, a new outreach ministry of NC Baptist Aging Ministry (or NC BAM) in Thomasville.

“One Hope” addresses social isolation and loneliness among older adults in North Carolina. It has an educational component but its key feature is the NC-BAM HOPE LINE. This is a toll-free number (866.578.HOPE) available Monday through Friday, 9:00 am – 9:00 pm. Highly trained staff and volunteers listen actively and respond with evidence-based health coach techniques. Our goals are to connect lonely individuals with their communities, and ultimately, with Christ. http://ncbam.org/about-us.html

Contact: North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry in Thomasville for more info at 336.474.1221

The Interview: https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/whitney-brooks-explains-the-mission-of-one-hope-a-ministry-of-ncbam

Plus…

Reminder: It’s around one month until tax filing deadline – April 15!

Tax Expert Keith Hiatt, with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro will share some helpful tips regarding:

*new’ tax law changes

*Tax filing scams

* The Pros / Cons of using a tax professional vs online software help

*Is getting a BIG refund a good thing?

*Adjusting our (federal) withholding

Good News: If you file your tax return electronically, you should receive your refund within three weeks.

Helpful Links: http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php https://www.irs.gov/

Keith S. Hiatt CPA – Breslow Starling Frost Warner Boger Hiatt PLLC Certified Public Accountants

3825 W. Market Street, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27407

Voice: 336-292-6872 Fax: 336-292-6885

Email: KeithS.Hiatt@breslowstarling.com

https://www.businessinsider.com/when-can-i-file-taxes