S@5: October 3, 2021

Baylor Wilson is a survivor. At 26, CCM singer / songwriter Baylor Wilson has already lived a life most people only dream about – excelling at competitive cheerleading, starring in Season 29 of CBS’s Survivor, scoring a country music publishing deal – all before graduating from college. But, there was something missing. Then, “Jesus happened”… Baylor shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about her testimony, her favorite season and her favorite ‘Fair Food’. www.facebook.com/BaylorWilsonOfficial

CONCERT: Baylor Wilson along with Andrew Ripp will be our special Grandstand artists at the Carolina Classic Fair on Wednesday, OCT 6, 2021. As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (OCT 3, 2021)

John Cooper (front man for the band ‘Skillet’) is rebelling.

Rebelling against relativism in his debut book, ‘Awake & Alive to Truth’.

After traveling the world for 23 years as the lead singer/bassist for Skillet, John Cooper says he has noticed one consistent issue: people are desperately confused. Awake and Alive To Truth answers some of the most asked questions in modern culture. Cooper takes readers on a journey through personal stories, the authority of Scripture, the danger of trusting your emotions, and ends with the greatest news possible: God wants to rescue you from the chaos and the darkness and bring you into His glorious light.

*John Cooper gets real with Verne and Wally with the WBFJ Morning Show…

