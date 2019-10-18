Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog S@5: October 20, 2019

S@5: October 20, 2019

Verne HillOct 18, 2019Comments Off on S@5: October 20, 2019

Like

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (October 20, 2019)

Verne chats with…

 

Jeff Barnes, Area Director of the Western Triad FCA (or Fellowship of Christian Athletes). Serving 6 Triad counties including Forsyth, Davidson, Yadkin and Davie.  “Impacting the Western Triad for Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes”

EVENT: Fundraiser Banquet featuring Phil Ford

Happening October 28, 2019. RSVP Oct 23…

Website: www.westerntriadFCA.org

 

AND…

 

The temperatures are falling!  And the leaves are slowly turning…

The ‘Fall Color Guy’ is ‘predicting’ a blast of color in the northern mountains as early as this weekend!

Howie Neufeld (aka the Fall Color Guy) is Professor of Biology at App State in Boone.   The professor will help explain the ‘science’ of fall foliage.

 Check out the color map and weekly updates on the News blog.

Blog:  https://www.facebook.com/FallColorGuy/

Fall Color MAP:  https://biology.appstate.edu/fall-colors/fall-color-map-north-carolina

Weekly Color Updates and more…

https://biology.appstate.edu/fall-colors?fbclid=IwAR0UkMyndSToPwFHpQ1HKK575THBrbrOcmvF7xPwrQFrn0BScV5kslxTPXE

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostFriday News, October 18, 2019  
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

‘Fall Color Guy’: Prof Howie Neufeld explains the science of Fall Foliage

Verne HillOct 18, 2019

Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Verne HillOct 18, 2019

PEW: Americans less likely to say they are Christian

Verne HillOct 18, 2019

Community Events

Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Oct
17
Thu
all-day Pumpkin Patches in the Piedmont ...
Pumpkin Patches in the Piedmont ...
Oct 17 – Oct 31 all-day
Several churches in the WBFJ listening area have Pumpkin Patches this fall… Maple Springs United Methodist Church 2569 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC Hours: 1-7 (Monday-Friday) / Saturday (11-7)  /  12-7 (Sunday) 336.722.7563 Main Street United[...]
Oct
19
Sat
7:00 am Fall Fest @ Gethsemane United Methodist Church (Greensboro)
Fall Fest @ Gethsemane United Methodist Church (Greensboro)
Oct 19 @ 7:00 am – 2:00 pm
Yard Sale, Bake Sale, Vendors & much more! Proceeds: United Methodist Women’s Missions 336.643.3519
7:00 am Harvest Fair @ Midway United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Harvest Fair @ Midway United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Oct 19 @ 7:00 am – 2:00 pm
Silent Auction, Chicken Pies, Vendors & more! 336.764.0990
8:00 am Ardmore 5k (R.A.H.) @ Redeemer Church (Winston-Salem)
Ardmore 5k (R.A.H.) @ Redeemer Church (Winston-Salem)
Oct 19 @ 8:00 am – 11:00 am
There is also a 10k and 1-mile Fun Run Proceeds: Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC To register: http://www.ardmorerah.com (336) 403-5800 R.A.H. is an acronym for Race Against Hunger
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes