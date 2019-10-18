S@5: October 20, 2019

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (October 20, 2019)

Verne chats with…

Jeff Barnes, Area Director of the Western Triad FCA (or Fellowship of Christian Athletes). Serving 6 Triad counties including Forsyth, Davidson, Yadkin and Davie. “Impacting the Western Triad for Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes”

EVENT: Fundraiser Banquet featuring Phil Ford

Happening October 28, 2019. RSVP Oct 23…

Website: www.westerntriadFCA.org

AND…

The temperatures are falling! And the leaves are slowly turning…

The ‘Fall Color Guy’ is ‘predicting’ a blast of color in the northern mountains as early as this weekend!

Howie Neufeld (aka the Fall Color Guy) is Professor of Biology at App State in Boone. The professor will help explain the ‘science’ of fall foliage.

Check out the color map and weekly updates on the News blog.

Blog: https://www.facebook.com/FallColorGuy/

Fall Color MAP: https://biology.appstate.edu/fall-colors/fall-color-map-north-carolina

Weekly Color Updates and more…

https://biology.appstate.edu/fall-colors?fbclid=IwAR0UkMyndSToPwFHpQ1HKK575THBrbrOcmvF7xPwrQFrn0BScV5kslxTPXE