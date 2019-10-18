S@5: October 20, 2019

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (October 20, 2019)
Verne chats with…
Jeff Barnes, Area Director of the Western Triad FCA (or Fellowship of Christian Athletes). Serving 6 Triad counties including Forsyth, Davidson, Yadkin and Davie. “Impacting the Western Triad for Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes”
EVENT: Fundraiser Banquet featuring Phil Ford
Happening October 28, 2019. RSVP Oct 23…
Website: www.westerntriadFCA.org
AND…
The temperatures are falling! And the leaves are slowly turning…
The ‘Fall Color Guy’ is ‘predicting’ a blast of color in the northern mountains as early as this weekend!
Howie Neufeld (aka the Fall Color Guy) is Professor of Biology at App State in Boone. The professor will help explain the ‘science’ of fall foliage.
Check out the color map and weekly updates on the News blog.
Blog: https://www.facebook.com/FallColorGuy/
Fall Color MAP: https://biology.appstate.edu/fall-colors/fall-color-map-north-carolina
Weekly Color Updates and more…
https://biology.appstate.edu/fall-colors?fbclid=IwAR0UkMyndSToPwFHpQ1HKK575THBrbrOcmvF7xPwrQFrn0BScV5kslxTPXE
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- ‘Fall Color Guy’: Prof Howie Neufeld explains the science of Fall Foliage - October 18, 2019
- Fellowship of Christian Athletes - October 18, 2019
- PEW: Americans less likely to say they are Christian - October 18, 2019