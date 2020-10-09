S@5: October 11, 2020

This week on SUN@5 on WBFJ (OCT 11, 2020)

Verne and Wally talk with Dr Chris Ohl, Infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health

Topic: Keeping you and your family safe during Cold and Flu Season, while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic

FAQ: https://www.wakehealth.edu/Search?q=cold+flu+covid+19

Takeaways…

Get your flu shot early. (recommended for 6 months and older)

What are the symptoms of a cold, the flu and Covid-19?

Treatment options discussed.

Stopping the Spread of any virus is universal. Remember the 3-W’s:

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between. Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing). Wear a face covering / face mask

PLUS…

October is Pastor / Clergy Appreciation Month!

Andy Bowersox with Energize Ministries

Andy shares more with Verne and Wally about a special event for area pastors in October…

Pastor Appreciation Food Truck Fun Day

Thursday October 29th from 11am til 1pm

Location: WBFJ PARKING LOT (1249 Trade street)

Look for the Energize Ministries bus and the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine

Food Truck. Door Prizes for Pastors. Plus, a $100 hole in one Gift Card / cornhole toss.

ALL FREE for area PASTORS. But you must pre-register online at www.energizeministries.com

https://energizeministries.com/pastorsmonth/

The mission of Energize Ministries is…

To provide encouragement, refreshment, and recreation to pastors and their families. To educate, encourage, and equip a nation of Christians to provide ongoing care and pray support of their own pastors and spiritual leaders.

Our vision is to establish a new standard of pastoral care and realize a radical change in the way church returns care for our nation’s pastors, ministry leaders, and their families.

Our purpose is to provide proactive, preventive care to pastors, ministry leaders and their families; and to continually engage the body of Christ to do the same.