S@5: October 10, 2021

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (OCT 10, 2021)

Luke (one of the two brothers in the Christian band ‘for King & Country’) chats with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Radio) about their new single ‘Relate’.

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/for-king-country-relate-fall-tour-with-luke

Also, Luke expands on having that ‘Jesus’ compassion with those that don’t agree with us. A ‘Leo’ update (Luke’s son Leo had some serious surgery at 5 months. He’s now 4 years old). Fall reflections.

And where we can get a ‘ship’s captain’ outfit??

www.forkingandcountry.com/

‘for King & Country’ will come to Greensboro, NC with their fall ‘Relate’ Concert Tour on October 28, 2021. As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (OCT 10, 2021)

Plus…

Rob Cassell, executive director with World Relief Triad shares about the mission of World Relief Triad with Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) . World Relief is a global Christian humanitarian organization that brings sustainable solutions to the world’s greatest problems – disasters, extreme poverty, violence, oppression, and mass displacement. We partner with local churches and community leaders in the U.S. and abroad to bring hope, healing and transformation to the most vulnerable.

Rob will expand on the current resettlement of Afghan refugees in North Carolina (including the Triad). Ways to help. Donate, And Pray. Details: https://worldrelief.org/triad/