S@5: OCT 30, 2021

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (OCT 30, 2021)

Verne chats with local missions leader Jack Hutchins about his new book “If Only One – Miracles in Missions.”

Listen now…

“If Only One” is a collection of mission trips taken by Jack Hutchins (from Winston-Salem) beginning in 1995. Jack Hutchins is a loving husband and former paramedic who has been an ordained minister since 1999. https://www.prweb.com/releases/jack_hutchinss_newly_released_if_only_one_miracles_in_missions_is_a_compelling_exploration_of_mission_work_in_kenya/prweb18245907.htm

Ordering info: https://www.christianfaithpublishing.com/books/?book=if-only-one

Plus…

Operation Christmas Child

‘Dania’ (who grew up in the Middle East) remembers receiving a shoebox at the age of 5. She and her family prayed for one specific item. It’s amazing how our God works – through the power of a simple ‘shoebox’ gift.

‘Dania’ shares her testimony…

Learn more about Operation Christmas Child: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/