S@5: OCT 30, 2021

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (OCT 30, 2021)
Verne chats with local missions leader Jack Hutchins about his new book “If Only One – Miracles in Missions.”
Listen now…
“If Only One” is a collection of mission trips taken by Jack Hutchins (from Winston-Salem) beginning in 1995. Jack Hutchins is a loving husband and former paramedic who has been an ordained minister since 1999. https://www.prweb.com/releases/jack_hutchinss_newly_released_if_only_one_miracles_in_missions_is_a_compelling_exploration_of_mission_work_in_kenya/prweb18245907.htm
Ordering info: https://www.christianfaithpublishing.com/books/?book=if-only-one
Plus…
Operation Christmas Child
‘Dania’ (who grew up in the Middle East) remembers receiving a shoebox at the age of 5. She and her family prayed for one specific item. It’s amazing how our God works – through the power of a simple ‘shoebox’ gift.
‘Dania’ shares her testimony…
Learn more about Operation Christmas Child: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Max Lucado gives ‘positive’ health update - October 28, 2021
- Update: Kidnapped Pastor in Haiti Released - October 28, 2021
- Thursday News, October 28, 2021 - October 28, 2021