S@5: November 29, 2020

This week on Sunday @ 5 (NOV 29, 2020)
Dr. Clancy Clark, surgical oncology specialist with Wake Forest Baptist Health explaining the causes, symptoms, and treatments of Pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the US and about 7% of all cancer deaths
November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
Details: https://www.wakehealth.edu/Condition/p/Pancreatic-Cancer
PLUS…
Keith Hiatt, with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro
Topic: Year End Tax Preparation
Think of it as a ‘financial check-up’! Start your year-end rough estimate of your taxes and financial situation NOW to help avoid surprises and identify actions to take to reduce tax for 2020.
336-292-6872 http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php
