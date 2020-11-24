S@5: November 29, 2020

This week on Sunday @ 5 (NOV 29, 2020)

Dr. Clancy Clark, surgical oncology specialist with Wake Forest Baptist Health explaining the causes, symptoms, and treatments of Pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the US and about 7% of all cancer deaths

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

Details: https://www.wakehealth.edu/Condition/p/Pancreatic-Cancer

PLUS…

Keith Hiatt, with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro

Topic: Year End Tax Preparation

Think of it as a ‘financial check-up’! Start your year-end rough estimate of your taxes and financial situation NOW to help avoid surprises and identify actions to take to reduce tax for 2020.

336-292-6872 http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php

https://www.irs.gov/