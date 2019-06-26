S@5: ‘Moji Coffee & More’ + Healthcare Careers

June 30, 2019

‘Moji Coffee & More’ is now OPEN in downtown WS

Slogan: It’s “coffee that gives everyone a voice.”

Guests: Natalie Hughes and Donna Zayes (ZEYE – ezz)

Moji Coffee -located at the corner of North Trade and 7th Streets – is a non-profit coffee shop (and more) that offers employment to people with “differing abilities”.

The shop employs over 30 part-time “mojistas” (like baristas) along with several supervisors and an army of volunteers.

HOURS: 7am to 7pm, seven days a week. www.mojicoffee.org

BTW: Nationwide: 70% of ‘differing abilities’ individuals are unemployed or under-employed.

PLUS…

NOVANT: Healthcare Careers along with volunteer and internships opportunities

Alisha Hutchens

VP of Professional and Support Services, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. https://www.novanthealth.org/careers.aspx

Jenny Brannon

Manager of Guest and Volunteer services, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Volunteering: https://www.novanthealth.org/searchresults/tabid/5905

Internships: https://www.novanthealth.org/searchresults/tabid/5905/

Story: ‘I’m here to help’ How a hospital volunteer helps others … and gets her steps in

https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/a-face-that-says-im-here-to-help