S@5: Mike Weaver + Dr Soren Johnson

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 13, 2018)

Words of wisdom from Big Daddy Weave front man MIKE WEAVER. Reflections on …Mother’s Day, Graduation Day and 2 special events that will bring Mike Weaver to North Carolina.

Rock The Park at Carowinds – June 02, 2018

Joytime Ladies Event – June 14, 2018

PLUS…

Dr Soren Johnson with Novant Health talks SUN SAFETY.

Sunscreen 101: How effective id YOUR sunscreen? FACT: A poor quality sunscreen may prevent sunburn, but won’t shield skin from UVA rays that cause skin aging and possibly melanoma. https://is.gd/PGr3bF

EWG Healthy Living App

https://www.ewg.org/apps/

Sun Safety for you and your kids

https://is.gd/6Se4aE

*Dr. Soren Johnson is a pediatrician with Robinhood Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine in Winston-Salem