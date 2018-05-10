S@5: Mike Weaver + Dr Soren Johnson

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 13, 2018)
Words of wisdom from Big Daddy Weave front man MIKE WEAVER. Reflections on …Mother’s Day, Graduation Day and 2 special events that will bring Mike Weaver to North Carolina.
Rock The Park at Carowinds – June 02, 2018
Joytime Ladies Event – June 14, 2018
PLUS…
Dr Soren Johnson with Novant Health talks SUN SAFETY.
Sunscreen 101: How effective id YOUR sunscreen? FACT: A poor quality sunscreen may prevent sunburn, but won’t shield skin from UVA rays that cause skin aging and possibly melanoma. https://is.gd/PGr3bF
EWG Healthy Living App
Sun Safety for you and your kids
*Dr. Soren Johnson is a pediatrician with Robinhood Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine in Winston-Salem
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Free (or inexpensive) Mother’s Day Gifts - May 10, 2018
- ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive this Saturday (May 12) - May 10, 2018
- WS DASH: ‘Mother’s Day Special’ this Sunday - May 10, 2018