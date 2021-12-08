Search
S@5: ‘Midnight, Christmas Eve’, a novel by local author and pastor Andy Clapp

Verne HillDec 08, 2021Comments Off on S@5: ‘Midnight, Christmas Eve’, a novel by local author and pastor Andy Clapp

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (DEC 12, 2021)

Local author and pastor Andy Clapp shares about his novel ‘Midnight, Christmas Eve’.   

‘Midnight, Christmas Eve’, set in West Jefferson, is the enduring story of Brady and Sarah – and the search for ‘true’ unconditional love.  Andy Clapp grew up in Liberty, NC with a passion for writing. Andy is the senior pastor at Mt Zion Baptist Church in Whitsett, North Carolina   https://andyclapp.org/

Andy Clapp shares more about the writing process that has fueled his passion since High School.

‘Midnight, Christmas Eve’ is a story of unconditional love with a promise made between 2 characters (Brady and Sarah), a modern day ‘Hosea’ story set in the quaint mountain town of West Jefferson.

Purchase the book: Amazon.com: Midnight, Christmas Eve: 9781645262978: Andy Clapp: Books

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
