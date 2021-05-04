S@5: May 09, 2021

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 09, 2021) Verne and Wally chat with…

Segment One: Best-selling author, speaker and podcaster Annie F. Downs makes the case that FUN should be an essential part of our existence in her latest book “That Sounds Fun”. There are certain things we must have to survive—food, shelter, and safety to name a few. What about ‘fun’? Annie offers an irresistible invitation to understand the meaning of fun, to embrace it and chase it, and to figure out what, exactly, sounds fun to you—then do it! Exploring some research and sharing some thoughts behind why fun matters, she shows you how to find, experience, and multiply your fun. thatsoundsfunbook.com/

Annie F. Downs: Bestselling books include That Sounds Fun, 100 Days to Brave and Remember God. Annie is a huge fan of laughing with friends, confetti, soccer, and boiled peanuts (preferably from a back-roads Georgia gas station).

www.anniefdowns.com/

Segment Two: Joey White, Director of Domestic Operations with Operation Christmas Child, shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about the need for volunteers in May and June 2021.

Due to the overwhelming response to this year’s ‘Build-a-Shoebox’ online, Operation Christmas Child needs volunteers at its Charlotte processing center beginning May 8 through the end of June 2021. *9am – 9pm, Tuesday thru Saturday through the end of June 2021. Details and FAQ: www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-chr…CFacebook&utm

Segment Three: Learn more about Hands and Hearts fundraiser supporting the Salvation Army of Winston-Salem with Major Andrew Wiley and Bob Campbell. This virtual fundraiser happening online around noon on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Christian City Sitters LLC

Serving the Triad and surrounding communities, Christian City Sitters is a local family owned and operated babysitter referral service that matches Christian families with Christian Sitters. Phone: 336-830-0274 christiancitysitters.com/

Cassandra Myers and Victoria Gammons, twin sisters with a mission