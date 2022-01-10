S@5: Max Lucado “Renewed Hope for the New Year”

This is Your Moment: Courage for Today and Hope for Tomorrow, no matter the challenges we face, ultimately, God will prevail
Timely ‘conversation’ from pastor, author, speaker Max Lucado, offering renewed HOPE for 2022. Lucado uses the story of Esther to remind us that, no matter the challenges we face, ultimately, God will prevail. You may be staring down a seemingly impossible situation. But what was true for Esther is true for us. God will have His victory. He will rescue His people. He will right the wrongs of this world. Joining Max Lucado are special guests Natalie Grant, Tony Evans (and family), and Max’s wife Denalyn Lucado.
*From AMBASSADOR ADVERTISING – Connecting Ministry and Media
https://maxlucado.com/category/read/blog/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Pregnancy Care Centers -Supporting Life in our Communities - January 11, 2022
- Covid Testing / Vaccination Sites in the Triad - January 11, 2022
- Urgent Need for Blood Donations - January 11, 2022