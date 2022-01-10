S@5: Max Lucado “Renewed Hope for the New Year”

This is Your Moment: Courage for Today and Hope for Tomorrow, no matter the challenges we face, ultimately, God will prevail

Timely ‘conversation’ from pastor, author, speaker Max Lucado, offering renewed HOPE for 2022. Lucado uses the story of Esther to remind us that, no matter the challenges we face, ultimately, God will prevail. You may be staring down a seemingly impossible situation. But what was true for Esther is true for us. God will have His victory. He will rescue His people. He will right the wrongs of this world. Joining Max Lucado are special guests Natalie Grant, Tony Evans (and family), and Max’s wife Denalyn Lucado.

