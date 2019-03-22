Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog S@5: March 24, 2019

S@5: March 24, 2019

Verne HillMar 22, 2019Comments Off on S@5: March 24, 2019

Like

This Week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 24, 2019)

 

Verne and Wally chat with…

Walker Armstrong – Executive Director, Pilot Mountain Baptist Association.  Topic: Revitalize (Church) Conference

This conference is designed to encourage and equip area pastors and other leaders in the process of helping local churches to become fully missional.

EVENT: Tuesday (March 26) from 9am to 3pm. Location: Oldtown Baptist Church in Winston-Salem.  Sponsored by the Pilot Mountain Baptist Association (PMBA).  Mark Clifton from The North American Mission board will be speaking.  Gospel Music Hall of Fame member Steve Green will be leading worship. Lunch (Chick-Fil-A) will be provided.  http://www.pmba.org/

PLUS…

Hannah Miller shares about events and family-friendly happenings during Forsyth Creek Week happening March 23-31, 2019.   Water is a vital – and finite – resource for all living creatures.  Forsyth Creek Week helps us “connect the dots” between quality of life and the health of creeks and streams, not only as a water source, but as a source of recreation and aesthetic pleasure.  Forsyth Creek Week offers recreational activities, hands-on learning experiences, dynamic guest speakers, children’s activities and many other ways to appreciate, enjoy and protect our creeks and streams.

Forsyth Creek Week  –   March 23 – 31, 2019

http://forsythcreekweek.squarespace.com/

 Creek Week Events for Home Schoolers

http://forsythcreekweek.squarespace.com/home-schoolers

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostAARP: Free tax preparation help locally
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Forsyth Creek Week, March 23-31, 2019. Activities and Events Planned

Verne HillMar 22, 2019

Revitalize! Church Conference

Verne HillMar 22, 2019

EWG: ‘Dirty Dozen’ list of fruits and veggies filled with pesticides

Verne HillMar 22, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
27
Sun
8:45 am Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 27 @ 8:45 am – Mar 31 @ 10:45 am
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 https://www.daveramsey.com/fpu#in-progress=0&center=36.105232,-80.204244 336.996.7388
Feb
6
Wed
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 6 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 3 @ 8:30 pm
Financial Peace University is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Maker.” $129.00 http://www.camelcitychurch.com/financial-peace-university/ 336.406.9955  
Mar
1
Fri
all-day Vintage Bible College Spring Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Spring Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 7 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Spring Quarter begins[...]
Mar
13
Wed
all-day Easter Ham Giveaway!! @ Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown)
Easter Ham Giveaway!! @ Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown)
Mar 13 – Apr 6 all-day
Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown) is giving away hams for Easter! Here are three ways to reserve your ham… Text the word HAM to 336.525.5870 Visit http://www.shadygrove.net Deadline to register is April 6 @ 5:00pm You[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes