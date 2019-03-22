S@5: March 24, 2019

This Week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 24, 2019)

Verne and Wally chat with…

Walker Armstrong – Executive Director, Pilot Mountain Baptist Association. Topic: Revitalize (Church) Conference

This conference is designed to encourage and equip area pastors and other leaders in the process of helping local churches to become fully missional.

EVENT: Tuesday (March 26) from 9am to 3pm. Location: Oldtown Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. Sponsored by the Pilot Mountain Baptist Association (PMBA). Mark Clifton from The North American Mission board will be speaking. Gospel Music Hall of Fame member Steve Green will be leading worship. Lunch (Chick-Fil-A) will be provided. http://www.pmba.org/

PLUS…

Hannah Miller shares about events and family-friendly happenings during Forsyth Creek Week happening March 23-31, 2019. Water is a vital – and finite – resource for all living creatures. Forsyth Creek Week helps us “connect the dots” between quality of life and the health of creeks and streams, not only as a water source, but as a source of recreation and aesthetic pleasure. Forsyth Creek Week offers recreational activities, hands-on learning experiences, dynamic guest speakers, children’s activities and many other ways to appreciate, enjoy and protect our creeks and streams.

Forsyth Creek Week – March 23 – 31, 2019

http://forsythcreekweek.squarespace.com/

Creek Week Events for Home Schoolers

http://forsythcreekweek.squarespace.com/home-schoolers