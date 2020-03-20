S@5: March 22, 2020

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ

Living through Coronavirus: A personal story

John Brock, good friend of WBFJ, recently tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus! John shares with Wally and Verne about his ordeal now that he is on the ‘other side’ of symptoms.

Listen now…

Plus…

Remember the classic TV show “Little House on the Prairie”? The show just celebrated 45 years!

You will love our interview with Wendi Lou Lee.

Wendi and her twin sister, Brenda, landed the part of ‘Baby Grace’ Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie in 1978.

Wendi Lou Lee is a former child actress, a brain surgery survivor and more importantly – a Jesus follower.

During our interview, Wendi will share more about…

Growing up on the set of Little House…

Her testimony and the discovery of a brain tumor in 2015.

Her inspirational devotional “A Prairie Devotional”

“A Prairie Devotional” is a collection of stories—from Wendy’s life and from the episodes of Little House—the ups and down of life, the joys and sorrows and how every detail of our lives is continually woven together to fit into God’s perfect plan.

Details: https://wendiloulee.com/

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/august/family-values-and-faith-filled-content-why-little-house-on-the-prairie-is-still-a-hit-45-years-after-its-debut