Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog S@5: March 22, 2020

S@5: March 22, 2020

Verne HillMar 20, 2020Comments Off on S@5: March 22, 2020

Like

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ 

 Living through Coronavirus: A personal story

John Brock, good friend of WBFJ, recently tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus!  John shares with Wally and Verne about his ordeal now that he is on the ‘other side’ of symptoms.

Listen now…

 

 

Plus…

Remember the classic TV show “Little House on the Prairie”?  The show just celebrated 45 years!

You will love our interview with Wendi Lou Lee.

Wendi and her twin sister, Brenda, landed the part of ‘Baby Grace’ Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie in 1978.

Wendi Lou Lee is a former child actress, a brain surgery survivor and more importantly – a Jesus follower.

 

During our interview, Wendi will share more about…

Growing up on the set of Little House…

Her testimony and the discovery of a brain tumor in 2015.

Her inspirational devotional “A Prairie Devotional”

 

“A Prairie Devotional” is a collection of stories—from Wendy’s life and from the episodes of Little House—the ups and down of life, the joys and sorrows and how every detail of our lives is continually woven together to fit into God’s perfect plan.  

Details: https://wendiloulee.com/

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/august/family-values-and-faith-filled-content-why-little-house-on-the-prairie-is-still-a-hit-45-years-after-its-debut

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostSecond Harvest Food Bank: Virtural Food Drive + Volunteer Ops
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Red Cross: Healthy blood donors needed

Verne HillMar 20, 2020

Consumer Reports: Cleaning Products that REALLY Destroy the Coronavirus

Verne HillMar 20, 2020

Second Harvest Food Bank: Virtural Food Drive + Volunteer Ops

Verne HillMar 20, 2020

Community Events

Jan
1
Wed
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
5
Sun
all-day Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 – May 22 all-day
Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem) offers several support groups for women in crisis pregnancy situations (Now -May 2020) Such as: Post-Abortive Bible Study, Infertility, Miscarriage and others. Not Forgotten Ministries is devoted to ending abortion, mentoring[...]
Feb
25
Tue
all-day Financial Peace University @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Financial Peace University @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Feb 25 – Apr 28 all-day
Informational Session – February 25 @ 6:30pm The Financial Peace University is a FREE 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” To register: https://www.facebook.com/events/160119798743525/?active_tab=about 336.764.2949
Mar
2
Mon
all-day “Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive
“Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive
Mar 2 – Mar 27 all-day
Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Groups are encouraged to collect cereal to feed hungry children! Sponsored by Crisis Control Ministry 336.770.1621 http://www.crisiscontrol.org/weecare  
Mar
19
Thu
all-day City With Dwellings Needs Volunt... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City With Dwellings Needs Volunt... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 19 – Mar 31 all-day
Volunteers are needed to stay overnight, help with check-in and assist those that are homeless and preparing to stay overnight! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes