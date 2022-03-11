S@5: March 13, 2022

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 13, 2022)

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month.

Andy Bowersox and Cindy Annan with Energize Ministries shares more with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about the importance to encouraging the wife of a pastor. Sign up to win one of four special prize packs given away each Friday in March 2022. energizeministries.com/pastor-sign-up-form/

Samaritan’s Purse DART Team leaves PTI for Ukraine

One week ago (On Friday morning, March 4), Samaritan’s Purse sent a team of disaster response specialists and an Emergency Field Hospital to eastern Europe to provide critical medical relief to those in need during the crisis in Ukraine. Samaritan’s Purse ‘podcast team’ was on the ground in Greensboro on that Friday (March 4) to see the airlift and hear from Samaritan’s Purse leadership.

*Dr. Elliott Tenpenny is the director of Samaritan’s Purse international health unit

*John Freyler is a ‘care chaplain’ assisting the DART Team (or Disaster Assistance Response Team)

Be encouraged: The DART team has prepared both physically and spiritually for the needs on the ground. Samaritan’s Purse is uniquely positioned to respond – in Jesus’ Name- to the crisis, and the ministry is praying that God would bring peace in the midst of this conflict.

Learn more: www.samaritanspurse.org

Source: On the Ground with Samaritan’s Purse (Kristy Graham) Updates here: https://ontheground.samaritanspurse.org/2022/03/07/the-headlines-samaritans-purse-sends-emergency-field-hospital-to-ukraine/