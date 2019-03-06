Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog S@5: March 10, 2019

S@5: March 10, 2019

Verne HillMar 06, 2019Comments Off on S@5: March 10, 2019

Like

Sunday @ 5  /  March 10, 2019

 Brett Loftis – CEO, Crossnore School & Children’s Home

 Learn more about becoming a Foster parent or a cottage parent through Crossnore.   And a new initiative for area churches called ‘Fostering Communities’.  FACT: MORE THAN 12,000 CHILDREN LIVE IN FOSTER CARE IN NORTH CAROLINA.    Crossnore is committed to providing a sanctuary of hope and healing for children.  www.crossnore.org/

 

PLUS…

  

Karen Kingsbury

The ‘Baxter Family’ book series has captured the hearts of millions of readers.  Now Karen Kingsbury  – America’s favorite inspirational storyteller – along with her son Tyler tell the childhood stories of the beloved Baxter children— Brooke, Kari, Ashley, Erin, and Luke—to inspire and entertain younger readers .  “Best Family Ever” is the first book in the Baxter Family ‘Children series’ from bestselling author Karen Kingsbury.   Learn more at www.KarenKingsbury.com or follow her on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @KarenKingsbury

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday News

Verne HillMar 06, 2019

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerMar 06, 2019

Ron Wellman Retires … and other Tuesday News

Verne HillMar 05, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
27
Sun
8:45 am Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 27 @ 8:45 am – Mar 31 @ 10:45 am
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 https://www.daveramsey.com/fpu#in-progress=0&center=36.105232,-80.204244 336.996.7388
Feb
6
Wed
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 6 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 3 @ 8:30 pm
Financial Peace University is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Maker.” $129.00 http://www.camelcitychurch.com/financial-peace-university/ 336.406.9955  
Mar
7
Thu
all-day “Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive @ Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Group (Forsyth County)
“Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive @ Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Group (Forsyth County)
Mar 7 all-day
Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Groups are encouraged to collect cereal to feed hungry children! Sponsored by Crisis Control Ministry 336.770.1621 http://www.crisiscontrol.org/weecare  
all-day Children’s Consignment Sale @ Pleasant Union United Methodist Church (Liberty)
Children’s Consignment Sale @ Pleasant Union United Methodist Church (Liberty)
Mar 7 all-day
Sale hours: Thursday @ 5:30-8:30pm Friday @ 7:30am – 8:00pm Saturday @ (8-2) Proceeds: Various Church Projects 336.685.4093
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes