S@5: March 10, 2019

Sunday @ 5 / March 10, 2019

Brett Loftis – CEO, Crossnore School & Children’s Home

Learn more about becoming a Foster parent or a cottage parent through Crossnore. And a new initiative for area churches called ‘Fostering Communities’. FACT: MORE THAN 12,000 CHILDREN LIVE IN FOSTER CARE IN NORTH CAROLINA. Crossnore is committed to providing a sanctuary of hope and healing for children. www.crossnore.org/

PLUS…

Karen Kingsbury

The ‘Baxter Family’ book series has captured the hearts of millions of readers. Now Karen Kingsbury – America’s favorite inspirational storyteller – along with her son Tyler tell the childhood stories of the beloved Baxter children— Brooke, Kari, Ashley, Erin, and Luke—to inspire and entertain younger readers . “Best Family Ever” is the first book in the Baxter Family ‘Children series’ from bestselling author Karen Kingsbury. Learn more at www.KarenKingsbury.com or follow her on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @KarenKingsbury