S@5: MADDawg Ministries with Mike Darrow

Mike Darrow founder of MADDawg Ministries chats with Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about the mission of MADDawg Ministries -to share the Gospel through Youth Sports, with a focus on flag football!

WBFJ Ministry of the Month for May (2021)

Learn more about MADDawg Ministries Signature program

Project E-3 to Engage…Entertain…Enlighten

Local and overseas mission opportunities…

Share about the 2 ‘arms’ (or is that paws) of your ministry…

Local pick-up games, camps and clinics plus overseas sports camps.

Learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to support financially at www.maddawgministries.com/

As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 16, 2021)

