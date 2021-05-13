S@5: MADDawg Ministries with Mike Darrow

Mike Darrow founder of MADDawg Ministries chats with Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about the mission of MADDawg Ministries -to share the Gospel through Youth Sports, with a focus on flag football!
WBFJ Ministry of the Month for May (2021)
Learn more about MADDawg Ministries Signature program
Project E-3 to Engage…Entertain…Enlighten
Local and overseas mission opportunities…
Share about the 2 ‘arms’ (or is that paws) of your ministry…
Local pick-up games, camps and clinics plus overseas sports camps.
Learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to support financially at www.maddawgministries.com/
