S@5: Love on Mission

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (OCT 17, 2021)
Verne chats with Darryl Hayes with ‘LOVE ON MISSION’ our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (October 2021). Listen now…
‘Love on Mission’ seeks to help the Karenni (pronounced kah- REN- nee) people in Burma (now called Myanmar) with basic needs while presenting the simple Gospel message in the name of Jesus Christ. There is a small community of Karenni refugees now living in North Carolina as well. Darryl and his wife Lorri founded ‘Love on Mission’ back in 2014.
Special fundraising event
Golf Tournament at Puddin Ridge Golf Course in Mocksville
October 22, 2021. Shotgun start at 1:30pm.
*BTW: 100% of all donations to ‘Love On Mission’ goes to assisting the Karenni people.
www.facebook.com/loveonmission316/
Email: loveonmission316@gmail.com
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
