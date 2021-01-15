S@5: Local ‘Leaders’ in the Pro-Life Movement

January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month
Friday, January 22, 2021 marks the 48th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court in 1973 that LEGALIZED abortion in the US
Celebrating Life with local frontline ‘leaders’ in the Pro-Life Movement.
Dottie Powers with Salem Pregnancy
Bonnie Laney with Alpha Pregnancy Support
Tori Shaw with Not Forgotten Ministries
Gwyn Jones with Davie Pregnancy
Each representative will share more about their mission, programs/ services to clients and a specific focus for 2021.
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Dottie Powers, center director) 1342 Westgate Center Drive in Winston-Salem 336.760.3680 https://salempregnancy.org/
*The center did not totally shutdown during the pandemic. Salem Pregnancy gave out over 270 ‘Emergency Packs’ to single moms. NEW: Hispanic pro-life outreach for 2021
Alpha Pregnancy Support (Bonnie Laney, director)
23 West 3rd Street, Suite B in Lexington 336- 242-1218
https://www.alphapregnancysupport.com/
Serves 17-plus Townships of Davidson County
NEW: To serve more people, more ultrasounds and Bible studies in 2021
Not Forgotten Ministries (Tori Shaw, founder and director)
1624 S. Hawthorne Rd Winston-Salem 336-293-7427
https://theyarenotforgotten.com/
Assisted in helping to save 50 babies locally and in Pakistan
29 individuals helped, post abortion
NEW: Converting to a medical clinic (with ultrasound capabilities) in 2021
Davie Pregnancy Care Center (Gwyn Jones, executive director)
491 Madison Road in Mocksville (336) 753-4673
https://www.daviepregnancycare.org/
Success story from the Stork Bus
NEW: Continuing online courses that were begun during the 2020 pandemic.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
