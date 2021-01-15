Search
S@5: Local ‘Leaders’ in the Pro-Life Movement

Jan 15, 2021

January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month

Friday, January 22, 2021 marks the 48th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court in 1973 that LEGALIZED abortion in the US 

Celebrating Life with local frontline ‘leaders’ in the Pro-Life Movement.

Dottie Powers with Salem Pregnancy

Bonnie Laney with Alpha Pregnancy Support

Tori Shaw with Not Forgotten Ministries

Gwyn Jones with Davie Pregnancy

Each representative will share more about their mission, programs/ services to clients and a specific focus for 2021.

 

Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Dottie Powers, center director) 1342 Westgate Center Drive in Winston-Salem   336.760.3680  https://salempregnancy.org/

*The center did not totally shutdown during the pandemic.          Salem Pregnancy gave out over 270 ‘Emergency Packs’ to single moms.  NEW: Hispanic pro-life outreach for 2021

 

Alpha Pregnancy Support (Bonnie Laney, director)

23 West 3rd Street, Suite B in Lexington  336- 242-1218

https://www.alphapregnancysupport.com/

Serves 17-plus Townships of Davidson County

NEW: To serve more people, more ultrasounds and Bible studies in 2021

 

Not Forgotten Ministries (Tori Shaw, founder and director)

1624 S. Hawthorne Rd Winston-Salem   336-293-7427

https://theyarenotforgotten.com/

Assisted in helping to save 50 babies locally and in Pakistan

29 individuals helped, post abortion

NEW: Converting to a medical clinic (with ultrasound capabilities) in 2021

 

Davie Pregnancy Care Center  (Gwyn Jones, executive director)

491 Madison Road in Mocksville     (336) 753-4673

https://www.daviepregnancycare.org/

Success story from the Stork Bus

NEW: Continuing online courses that were begun during the  2020 pandemic.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

