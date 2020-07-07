S@5: King Outreach Ministry

July 12, 2020 “Neighbor Helping Neighbor”

Verne talks with Jeff Brown, Executive Director of King Outreach Ministry.

King Outreach Ministry is a faith-based crisis intervention agency dedicated to helping needy families for nearly 4 decades in western Stokes County.

Listen now…

Biggest needs during the summer = food for needy families, gently used clothing and toiletry items.

TOGETHER: The Thrift store and the Food Pantry are now housed in the same location on Ingram Drive across from the Walmart in King. The Thrift store is back open after being shut down during the spring months because of Covid19 restrictions.

WEB: http://www.kingoutreach.org/

WBFJ Ministry of the Month for JULY 2020