S@5: June 28, 2020

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 28, 2020)

Topic: Wake Forest University School of Law, Unemployment Pro Bono project

Helping North Carolinians affected by the COVID- pandemic.

Marie-Amélie George, Assistant Professor of Law at Wake Forest University – School of Law

The COVID-19 economic fallout has led to a tsunami of unemployment filings and the system is overwhelmed. Wake Forest Law is offering a short-term limited legal services project to assist individuals with questions regarding state and federal unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no charge for the service. www.wfu.law/ask

This project is part of the School’s Pro Bono Program, which provides assistance to attorneys who provide high-quality legal services at no fee or substantially reduced fee to individuals in need and to create a lifelong commitment to pro bono work among Wake Forest Law students. http://news.law.wfu.edu/2020/06/wake-forest-law-offers-pro-bono-assistance-with-unemployment-insurance/

COVID-SAFE CHURCH

Shane Quick, co-owner of Premier Productions

Shane shares with Wally and Verne (WBFJ) about ‘COVID-Safe Church’ –getting congregations back into their church facilities – safe and secure.

Premier Productions is offering you a FREE document designed to help clarify key safety measures and protocols that are important to everyone’s protection, and are in adherence with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. It is a tool to help you and your leadership team with the planning and preparation needed to be able to offer church and events safely and confidently.

FREE Download: covidsafechurch.com/#free-download

The COVID-Safe Church: View here: www.premierproductions.com/covidsafe

Premier Productions is the #1 promoter and producer of faith and family events in the U.S.