Home Blog S@5: June 28, 2020

S@5: June 28, 2020

Verne Hill

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 28, 2020)

 Topic: Wake Forest University School of Law, Unemployment Pro Bono project

Helping North Carolinians affected by the COVID- pandemic.

 Marie-Amélie George, Assistant Professor of Law at Wake Forest University – School of Law

The COVID-19 economic fallout has led to a tsunami of unemployment filings and the system is overwhelmed. Wake Forest Law is offering a short-term limited legal services project to assist individuals with questions regarding state and federal unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no charge for the service.   www.wfu.law/ask

This project is part of the School’s Pro Bono Program, which provides assistance to attorneys who provide high-quality legal services at no fee or substantially reduced fee to individuals in need and to create a lifelong commitment to pro bono work among Wake Forest Law students.  http://news.law.wfu.edu/2020/06/wake-forest-law-offers-pro-bono-assistance-with-unemployment-insurance/

COVID-SAFE CHURCH

Shane Quick, co-owner of Premier Productions

 Shane shares with Wally and Verne (WBFJ) about ‘COVID-Safe Church’ –getting congregations back into their church facilities – safe and secure.

Premier Productions is offering you a FREE document designed to help clarify key safety measures and protocols that are important to everyone’s protection, and are in adherence with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. It is a tool to help you and your leadership team with the planning and preparation needed to be able to offer church and events safely and confidently.
FREE Download: covidsafechurch.com/#free-download

The COVID-Safe Church:  View here: www.premierproductions.com/covidsafe

Premier Productions is the #1 promoter and producer of faith and family events in the U.S.

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous Post
