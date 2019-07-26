Search
S@5: July 28, 2019

Verne HillJul 26, 2019Comments Off on S@5: July 28, 2019

July 28, 2019 / Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ

Verne chats with Greg Basch, Campus Pastor with Elevation Church / Winston-Salem

Elevation Church,  Winston-Salem campus recently purchased the Gateway YWCA property in downtown Winston-Salem consisting of the building and over 8 acres. From ‘portable church to permanent location’, renovations will soon begin on a planned ‘expansion’ of the church (which will seat over 800 once completed next Summer).  The Gateway YWCA will remain in operation at its current location, now as a long-term tenant in the building.

*Also, Elevation Church / Winston-Salem will be out and about serving the community during their week-long “Love Week” happening July 27 – August 03, 2019.  Over 140 outreach events assisting +20 organizations is planned!  Everyone is invited to serve!  Details at www.ElevationOutreach.com

PLUS…

*Wally’s 2018 insightful interview with Phil Lollar and Dave Arnold…the creative force behind Focus on the Family’s “Adventures in Odyssey” the radio drama for kids of all ages is celebrating +30 years.   https://store.focusonthefamily.com/authors/lollar-and-arnold

Phil and Dave explain their latest kids book series called “Young Whit and the Traitor’s Treasure”, focusing on a young – John Avery Whitaker –  as a 9 year old boy growing up in the fictional town of Provenance, NC.  https://store.focusonthefamily.com/young-whit-and-the-traitor-s-treasure

Previous PostFriday News, July 26, 2019  
