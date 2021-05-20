S@5: Josh’s story: The Johnson family’s mission of hope and awareness

Sobering Fact: Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death among 10 to 34 year old’s. May is Mental Health Awareness Month National Suicide Prevention 24-hour Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
The Johnson family (Kevin, Dawn and Brittany) from Midway experienced a tragic, life changing event on January 22, 2019.
Their son JOSH took his own life at the age of 19…
Now, the Johnson family is on a mission of hope and awareness.
Maybe you have spotted one of those ‘yard signs’ that simply say…
DON’T GIVE UP or YOU MATTER or #DON’TLOSESIGHT.
Kevin Johnson shares Josh’s story with Verne (WBFJ Radio). Listen now…
More information on Facebook at #DON’TLOSESIGHT
https://www.facebook.com/groups/3325329687485447
National Suicide Prevention 24-hour Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
You are not alone. There is hope. You have a purpose and we want to help you. Faith-based resources: https://www.cru.org/us/en/train-and-grow/life-and-relationships/hardships/suicide-prevention-resources.html
Help: https://churchandmentalhealth.com/christian-suicide-prevention-ministry/
Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in America.
Over 17 million U.S. adults suffering from depression. Psychologists warning that “(parents) need to open their eyes to the fact that (the suicide rate among teens and young adults) is on the rise. And many parents do not know (that) their children are in crisis.”
*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 23, 2021)
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Dr. John Pruitt Memorial Golf Tourney supporting Footbridge Ministries - May 20, 2021
- Learn to Swim Summer Splash program for Guilford County 2nd graders - May 20, 2021
- Wake Forest Baptist AirCare celebrates 35 years - May 20, 2021