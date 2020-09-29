S@5: John R Bost “A Catalyst for Change”

OCT 04, 2020

“A Catalyst for Change”

How Alignment and Relationships Accelerate Change

The latest book by John R. Bost (and Patty Jo Sawvel)

Verne chats with John R Bost

“Working to better the world can be exhausting” so says John R Bost. Teacher, administrator, businessman, ministry leader, Former Mayor of Clemmons, President of “Master Council, Inc’.

The possibilities of true community collaboration. John’s ‘life journey’ has forged relations into 5 sectors of leadership…

Public Education

Religion

Business

Politics

Social Activism

John explains the ‘Three Brains’ in decision making: the Gut, Heart, Head.

As a mentor, what is ONE piece of advice would you give to a 25 year old? John, what do you want to be ‘known’ for?

*Order the book here: www.johnthecatalyst.com