S@5: Jenna Stevens with Operation Christmas Child

Verne HillNov 06, 2020Comments Off on S@5: Jenna Stevens with Operation Christmas Child

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (NOV 01, 2020)

Verne and Wally talk with Jenna Stevens…

 

Jenna Stevens, Reginal Manager for the Carolinas with Operation Christmas Child

 

Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse

The Power of a simple shoebox gift

National Collection Week: November 16 – 23, 2020

 

*Jenna shares about the ongoing mission of Operation Christmas Child

-What is that ONE item you always place into YOUR shoebox

-Shoebox distribution provides the “Greatest Journey’ 12-week evangelism study

-Building a Shoebox online

Web Site: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/frequently-asked-questions/#basbo

 

 

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostFriday News, November 06, 2020
