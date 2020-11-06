S@5: Jenna Stevens with Operation Christmas Child

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (NOV 01, 2020)
Verne and Wally talk with Jenna Stevens…
Jenna Stevens, Reginal Manager for the Carolinas with Operation Christmas Child
Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse
The Power of a simple shoebox gift
National Collection Week: November 16 – 23, 2020
*Jenna shares about the ongoing mission of Operation Christmas Child
-What is that ONE item you always place into YOUR shoebox
-Shoebox distribution provides the “Greatest Journey’ 12-week evangelism study
-Building a Shoebox online
Web Site: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/frequently-asked-questions/#basbo
