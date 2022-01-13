S@5: January 16, 2022

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 16, 2022)

Verne and Wally chat with Kimberly Jorgensen, executive director with Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem

Salem Pregnancy Care Center seeks to share the love and grace of God and to end the cycle of abortion. We do this through education and practical support, in partnership with the local church.

Sanctity of Human Life Sunday is this Sunday, January 16, 2022. January is Sanctity of Human Life month

Urgent needs include donations for their “Client Assistance Fund”. Plus, Diapers (larger sizes), wipes and formula. Fill a Bottle, Change a Life – Participate in their ‘Baby Bottle’ campaign.

Resources for churches / pastors about the Pro-Life movement…

Salem Pregnancy Care Center is currently located at 1342 Westgate Center Drive in Winston-Salem, NC 27103. 336.760.3680 https://spcclife.org/ https://www.facebook.com/SalemPregnancyCareCenter

A re-play of Verne and Wally’s chat with Alex Kendrick about the Kendrick Brothers’ (documentary) “SHOW ME THE FATHER”.

From the producers of Overcomer, War Room, Courageous, Fireproof and Facing the Giants, comes a documentary that reveals five true fatherhood-related stories from Tony Evans, Jim Daley and others. Stories of good fathers, absent fathers, abusive fathers even a tender story of adoption. https://www.showmethefathermovie.com/

*The Kendrick Brothers’ (documentary) “SHOW ME THE FATHER” now out on DVD and digital download.