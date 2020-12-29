S@5: Healthy start to the New Year

Best of Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (JAN 03, 2021)

Setting ‘good health goals’ for the New Year

Gina Gordon – Registered Dietician with Novant Health Bariatric Solutions in Winston-Salem. Weight ‘management’ can be really tricky for most of us! Understanding what options are available and where to start…is key. Want to lose weight? These 12 tips will help…

https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/want-to-lose-weight-in-2019

Bringing a healthy balance to our out-of-control lives.

https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/want-to-lose-weight-in-2019

Here’s some info for non-surgical weight loss options

Dr. Alicia Brooks (Salem Family Practice / NOVANT Health)

Dr Brooks discusses the symptoms, causes and best remedies for Seasonal Affective Disorder’ or S.A.D.

Do the shorter, darker days put you in a funk? You could be suffering from the Winter Blues or ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’, a type of depression triggered by shorter days and longer nights.

At least 3 million Americans struggle with ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’ or S.A.D. from September to March

https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/sad-seasonal-affective-disorder-is-real

Stroke Awareness with Dr Amy Guzik, Associate Professor of Neurology with Wake Forest Baptist Health. Learn more about the warning signs and prevention of Stroke – the 5th leading cause of death in the US. Knowing the acronym FAST can save lives and help quality of life! More information…

https://www.wakehealth.edu/Locations/Hospitals/Lexington-Medical-Center/Articles/Stroke-Facts-You-Should-Know