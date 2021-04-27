S@5: Happy ‘Summer’ Campers 2021

This week on SUNDAY @ 5 (May 02, 2021)
Wally and Verne chat with 4 area Camp directors regarding the summer camp experience for 2021!
Happy Campers 2021: The Summer Camp experience from FOUR area Summer camp directors including…
YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes County Jen deRidder – Executive Director
Merriwood Christian Camp (Clemmons)
Terry Covington and Hannah Baucom
https://www.campmerriwood.net/
Caraway Conference Camp + Camp Mundo Vista in Sophia. Camp Director Mark Moore
http://www.caraway.org/
Mount Shepherd Retreat Center near Asheboro JOSH BRITTON – Camp Director
As heard during our Happy Campers 2021: Summer Camp Week on the WBFJ Morning Show April 12-16, 2021.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- What age should you be debt free? - April 27, 2021
- Survey: Majority of Americans stay close to their hometowns - April 27, 2021
- Sliver Alert for Lexington man - April 27, 2021