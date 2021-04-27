Search
Verne HillApr 27, 2021Comments Off on S@5: Happy ‘Summer’ Campers 2021

This week on SUNDAY @ 5 (May 02, 2021)

Wally and Verne chat with 4 area Camp directors regarding the summer camp experience for 2021!

 

Happy Campers 2021: The Summer Camp experience from FOUR area Summer camp directors including…

 

YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes County                                        Jen deRidder – Executive Director

https://www.camphanes.org/

 

Merriwood Christian Camp (Clemmons)

Terry Covington and Hannah Baucom

https://www.campmerriwood.net/

 

Caraway Conference Camp + Camp Mundo Vista in Sophia.  Camp Director Mark Moore
http://www.caraway.org/

 

 

Mount Shepherd Retreat Center near Asheboro              JOSH BRITTON – Camp Director

https://www.mtshepherd.org/

 

As heard during our Happy Campers 2021: Summer Camp Week on the WBFJ Morning Show April 12-16, 2021.

 

 

Verne Hill

WBFJ Your Family Station

