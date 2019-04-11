S@5: The Grown Ups Benefit

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ – April 14, 2019

The Grown Ups Benefit

WBFJ Ministry of the Month for April 2019

The Grown Ups Benefitis a Christian based organization providing hope, love, and funds for families in our own community that are experiencing financial hardship brought on by a health crisis.

Joey Hilburn – founder of the Grown Ups Benefit

Motto: ‘Helping People… Help Others’

https://www.thegrownupsbenefit.com/

Email: ​thegrownupsbenefit@gmail.com

Phone: 336-313-9886

Up-coming events…

MAY 11: The 4th Annual Grown Ups Benefit Game will be hosted by the High Point Rockers on May 11th from 5-9pm.

This event is sponsored by Bent Wrench Golf Carts, Peters Auto Mall, and Fox8.

We will have food, music, craft vendors, bounce houses, a video gaming trailer, rides, a chance to win a customized golf cart, a car, and more. Fox8 personalities will be playing in our annual softball game. It promises to be a fun for the entire family.

MAY 04: High Point Rockers game on May 4th will be a Star Wars themed night

sponsored by Photofy to benefit The Grown Ups. All to raise money for the families of Julie Southern, Johnny Van Kemp, and Joshua Thornton. All of whom are battling different forms of cancer.