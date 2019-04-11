Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog S@5: The Grown Ups Benefit

S@5: The Grown Ups Benefit

Verne HillApr 11, 2019Comments Off on S@5: The Grown Ups Benefit

Like

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ – April 14, 2019 

The Grown Ups Benefit 

WBFJ Ministry of the Month for April 2019

The Grown Ups Benefitis a Christian based organization providing hope, love, and funds for families in our own community that are experiencing financial hardship brought on by a health crisis.

Joey Hilburn – founder of the Grown Ups Benefit 

Motto: ‘Helping People…  Help Others’

https://www.thegrownupsbenefit.com/

Email: ​thegrownupsbenefit@gmail.com

Phone: 336-313-9886

 

 

Up-coming events…

MAY 11:  The 4th Annual Grown Ups Benefit Game will be hosted by the High Point Rockers on May 11th from 5-9pm.

This event is sponsored by Bent Wrench Golf Carts,  Peters Auto Mall,  and Fox8.

We will have food, music, craft vendors, bounce houses,  a video gaming trailer,  rides,  a chance to win a customized golf cart, a car, and more. Fox8 personalities will be playing in our annual softball game.  It promises to be a fun for the entire family.

 

MAY 04: High Point Rockers game on May 4th will be a Star Wars themed night

sponsored by Photofy to benefit The Grown Ups.    All to raise money for the families of Julie Southern,  Johnny Van Kemp,  and Joshua Thornton.  All of whom are battling different forms of cancer.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Decluttering your pet’s space will bring you BOTH joy!

Verne HillApr 11, 2019

Strawberry Shortcake turns 40: How it all began

Verne HillApr 11, 2019

Thursday News, April 11, 2019  

Verne HillApr 11, 2019

Community Events

Apr
11
Thu
6:00 pm Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Apr 11 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
This is an open house for St. John’s Lutheran Middle School only. 336.725.1651 http://stjohnsfalcons.org
6:30 pm “Joytime” Ladies Conference 2019 @ Church on 68 (Greensboro)
“Joytime” Ladies Conference 2019 @ Church on 68 (Greensboro)
Apr 11 @ 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Guest Speaker: Joy Greene of Joytime Ministries Musical Guest: Natalie Grant Tickets: $18.00 & $22.50 (General Admission) $32.50 (Gold Circle) $50.00 (VIP / Meet & Greet) http://www.joytime.org Presented by Joytime Ministries      
Apr
12
Fri
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Apr 12 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
7:30 pm “Sticks & Stones” @ Central Triad Church (Winston-Salem)
“Sticks & Stones” @ Central Triad Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 12 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
“Sticks & Stones” is a musical drama about how death is inevitable, it’s how you choose to live that matters Tickets: $25.00 (priority seating)  /  $18.00 (adults) $15.00 (group 10+)  /  $10.00 (children 3-12) http://www.sticksandstones.tv[...]
Apr
13
Sat
8:00 am Long Leaf Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Long Leaf Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Apr 13 @ 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Bales: $5.50 (each) Proceeds: Youth Ministries 336.454.5292
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes