S@5: ‘The Gift of the Gospel’ TWR Christmas special

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (DEC 19, 2021)

TWR (Trans World Radio) Christmas special ‘The Gift of the Gospel’. How to Give the Best Christmas Gift of All.

Christmas – a great time of the year to share the story of Jesus, to share the Gospel, with friends and family. But what if you’ve never shared the gospel with someone else and don’t even know how to get started?

Check out this timely special program from TWR (Trans World Radio) titled ‘The Gift of the Gospel’ featuring noted Christian broadcasters and authors Anne Graham Lotz, Ron Hutchcraft and Erwin Lutzer.

www.TWR360.org