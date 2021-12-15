Search
S@5: ‘The Gift of the Gospel’ TWR Christmas special

Verne HillDec 15, 2021Comments Off on S@5: ‘The Gift of the Gospel’ TWR Christmas special

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (DEC 19, 2021)

TWR (Trans World Radio) Christmas special ‘The Gift of the Gospel’.  How to Give the Best Christmas Gift of All.

Christmas – a great time of the year to share the story of Jesus, to share the Gospel, with friends and family. But what if you’ve never shared the gospel with someone else and don’t even know how to get started?

Check out this timely special program from TWR (Trans World Radio) titled ‘The Gift of the Gospel’ featuring noted Christian broadcasters and authors Anne Graham Lotz, Ron Hutchcraft and Erwin Lutzer.

www.TWR360.org

 

 

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
