S@5: Getting Kids Outside for Summer

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 27, 2021)

Wally talks with Tim Sanford, a licensed professional counselor with Focus on the Family, about the ‘importance of getting kids outdoors’! Tim shares more about the physical, mental (and yes spiritual) benefits of playing outdoors. https://www.focusonthefamily.com/

Plus…

Verne and Wally chat with Greg Sullivan, president and co-owner of the Carolina Disco Turkeys. The Disco Turkeys are a local baseball team that ‘share’ Truist Stadium with the Winston-Salem Dash. They play when the DASH are ‘away’. https://www.discoturkeys.com/

