This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 27, 2021)
Wally talks with Tim Sanford, a licensed professional counselor with Focus on the Family, about the ‘importance of getting kids outdoors’! Tim shares more about the physical, mental (and yes spiritual) benefits of playing outdoors. https://www.focusonthefamily.com/
Listen now…
Plus…
Verne and Wally chat with Greg Sullivan, president and co-owner of the Carolina Disco Turkeys. The Disco Turkeys are a local baseball team that ‘share’ Truist Stadium with the Winston-Salem Dash. They play when the DASH are ‘away’. https://www.discoturkeys.com/
Listen now…
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- S@5: Getting Kids Outside for Summer - June 25, 2021
- Friday News, June 25, 2021 - June 25, 2021
- IRS: Helping families manage ‘Child Tax Credit’ payments - June 24, 2021