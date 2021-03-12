S@5: Forsyth Creek Week 2021

Discover and explore local waterways and lakes in Forsyth County through educational programs and recreational activities designed to foster awareness and stewardship of our waterways.
Wally and Verne chat with Hannah Miller about ‘Forsyth Creek Week’ happening March 20 – 28, 2021. Listen now…
We depend upon creeks, and the fresh water they carry, to produce our food and sustain our lives.
Join in this week-long celebration of all things ‘creek’ with films, bird walks, creek crawls, rain barrel workshops,
kayaking and fly-fishing demonstrations, fishing derbies, and lots more!
This year there will be more virtual workshops along with some in-person events.
NOTE: Masks and social distancing must be observed at all in-person events.
Forsyth Creek Week 2021
List of Events: www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar
forsythcreekweek.squarespace.com/
As heard on SUN@5 on WBFJ (MARCH 14, 2021)
Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) chat with Hannah Miller about ‘Forsyth Creek Week’ happening March 20 – 28, 2021.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Spring Forward: Tips to help adjust - March 12, 2021
- UPDATE: STREATERY event planned for March 13 CANCELLED because of weather - March 12, 2021
- Old Salem Easter Sunrise Service will be ‘livestream’ again - March 12, 2021