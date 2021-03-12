S@5: Forsyth Creek Week 2021

Discover and explore local waterways and lakes in Forsyth County through educational programs and recreational activities designed to foster awareness and stewardship of our waterways.

Wally and Verne chat with Hannah Miller about ‘Forsyth Creek Week’ happening March 20 – 28, 2021. Listen now…

We depend upon creeks, and the fresh water they carry, to produce our food and sustain our lives.

Join in this week-long celebration of all things ‘creek’ with films, bird walks, creek crawls, rain barrel workshops,

kayaking and fly-fishing demonstrations, fishing derbies, and lots more!

This year there will be more virtual workshops along with some in-person events.

NOTE: Masks and social distancing must be observed at all in-person events.

List of Events: www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar

forsythcreekweek.squarespace.com/

As heard on SUN@5 on WBFJ (MARCH 14, 2021)

